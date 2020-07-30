Nigeria: Delta Govt Trains 5,697 Teachers On Covid-19 Protocol

Delta State Government has trained 5,697 teachers on COVID-19 protocols to ensure adequate safety of pupils ahead of schools reopening.

The Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr Patrick Ukah, disclosed this in a statement in Asaba on Wednesday.

Ukah said the training was organised by the state's ministry of basic and secondary education, in collaboration with the ministry of health.

He stated that the training at St Patrick's College, was aimed at ensuring that the trained teachers would in turn train others in their various schools.

He reiterated the state government's commitment to safeguard the health of residents, especially teachers and school children.

Ukah said that the training was informed by the need to encourage teachers and to ascertain their level of commitment toward safeguarding the health of school children and the school community.

He added that "the state government will provide critical measures to avert the spread of coronavirus in the wake of schools' resumption.

"Government will supply items such as hand sanitisers and face masks, needed for curtailing the virus in the learning environment, and sick bays will also be provided for schools where none is available.

NAN