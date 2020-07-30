Nigeria: Breaking - Boko Haram Attacks Borno Governor's Convoy

Profoss/Wikimedia Commons
A map showing Borno State in Nigeria.
29 July 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Abdulkareem Haruna

The Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, on Wednesday, survived an ambush by suspected Boko Haram gunmen, sources have said.

The governor was on a trip to Monguno and Baga towns to distribute food to IDPs.

A government source said the governor's convoy came under attack while he was returning from Baga, a deserted fishing community in Kaka Local Government Area.

Multiple sources, who spoke and confirmed the development to PREMIUM TIMES, said the governor was unhurt as soldiers and police officers guarding him repelled the assault on the convoy.

Trip to camps

Governor Zulum left for Monguno Monday afternoon, PREMIUM TIMES learnt.

But before his departure, reports filtered in that some officials of the Borno State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) had run into an ambush by Boko Haram along the Maiduguri-Monguono road.

The attackers reportedly abducted an unknown number of humanitarian workers of SEMA. All attempts to get details of the abductions have not yielded results

However, the chairperson of Borno SEMA, Yabawa Kolo, confirmed to reporters on the phone that some of her officials came under attack. She did not give details of the number of persons involved.

On the attacks, a government source confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES that, "it happened, but I'm sorry I cannot give details on this because the relevant officials are still digging to get more details of the attack."

"But I can assure your that the governor is unhurt, and that includes everyone in convoy," the source said.

Efforts to reach the governor's spokesperson, Isa Gusau, were not successful as he did not respond to phone calls.

Boko Haram had last week executed five aid workers over an alleged failure by the government to pay a ransom.

The executed aid workers were abducted in the first week of June along the same Maiduguri-Monguno road.

Copyright © 2020 Premium Times.

