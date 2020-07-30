Rwanda: Covid-19 - Cabinet Issues Stern Warning Against Unnecessary Movements

A cabinet meeting held on Wednesday, July 29, called on citizens to be more vigilant in respecting set measures to contain further spreading of Covid-19 in the country.

The meeting convened to among others assess the state of Covid-19 in the country and take appropriate measures to further contain it.

"The cabinet meeting reaffirmed the need for increased vigilance in implementing Covid-19 preventive measures and called on the public to limit unnecessary movements including visits to friends and family," reads a statement from the Prime Minister's Office.

The resolution follows recent warnings issued by the Rwanda National Police (RNP), over holding home events and other unnecessary home gatherings which, as per RNP, could fuel the spread of Covid-19 infections.

The cabinet meeting also resolved that mass gatherings in public spaces and homes are prohibited, adding that attendance at a wake/vigil must not exceed 15 people at one time.

Covid-19 preventive measures like measures the curfew between 9p.m and 5 a.m, wearing of face masks in public and social distancing among others will continue to be adhered to.

Also, places of worship, as per the communique, may resume for services but in accordance with guidelines issued by the Ministry of Local Government.

However, schools, bars and nightclubs remain closed.

Update on the pandemic

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, July 29, Rwanda reported 37 new Covid-19 cases and 31 new recoveries.

Of these new cases, according to the update from the Ministry of Health, 15 were detected in high risk areas of Rusizi district.

Also, 13 Covid-19 cases were recorded in Kigali among contacts of positive cases and returning residents who were isolated upon arrival.

Meanwhile, Nyamasheke and Rulindo districts also confirmed 6 and 3 new Covid-19 cases respectively.

The results, obtained from 4,144 sample tests conducted in the last 24 hours, brought the tally of confirmed cases to 1,963 of whom 1,036 have already recovered.

So far, five people , of whom being peacekeepers serving on a UN mission, have succumbed to this pandemic in Rwanda.

Since outbreak of this pandemic in the country in mid-March, the country has continuously increased her Covid-19 testing capacity, whereby the country has so far conducted a total of 255,959 sample tests so far.