Rwanda: Covid-19 - How International Arrivals Will Be Processed Through Kigali Airport

International passengers arriving at Kigali International Airport from across the world must have taken and confirmed negative of Covid-19 test within not more than 72 hours of their departure, according to the latest guidelines from the Rwanda Biomedical Centre.

Flights resume on 1st of August.

Arriving passengers will also be required to fill out a passenger locator availed on RBC's website form as well as present their Covid-19 certificates on arrival.

They will also be screened and required to take a second test on arrival to confirm their negative status after which they will be taken to one of the designated hotels for up to 24 hours as they await their results.

To facilitate their transit, the government has negotiated rates at a 17 city hotels where they will remain until their results are out at their own costs.

Tests will be administered at $50 with an additional $10 medical service fee.

Tests results will be relayed to guests via email or text message.

The negotiated rates are relatively lower than the ordinary hotel rates and are inclusive of board facilities guaranteeing them three meals a day.

The designated hotels range from five-star to two-star and the prices range between $200 and $40 a night, full board.

The full board packages are inclusive of water and soft drinks with additional requests charged separately.

While at the transit hotels, guests will be free to use electronic gadgets but are urged to do so responsibly respecting security of establishments and privacy of other guests.

On confirmation of their negative status, following tests taken on arrival, a guest will have the option to check out of a hotel or extend their stay at the applicable hotel's rates.

For travelers found to be positive, they will be admitted at a local medical facility at their own cost with passengers advised to have international medical insurance.

The measures are part of the government's efforts to continue international travel without heightening the vulnerability of the country amidst the pandemic.

So far eight international airlines that fly to Kigali have applied to reopen operations, and these are; Qatar Airways, Brussels Airlines, KLM, Kenya Airways, Ethiopian Airlines, Turkish Airways, and Jumbojet.

Flying experience is set to change as airlines and airports put in place measures to curb the pandemic and reduce the vulnerability of their crews and passengers.

For instance at Kigali International Airport, sanitizers will be available at check-in desks, counters, and passport control areas, while passengers will be welcomed by thermal imaging cameras and robots deployed around departure and arrival areas.

Onboard RwandAir aircrafts, the crew will be wearing personalprotective equipment (PPE) - everything from gowns and goggles, to face masks and gloves. onboard services such as meals and snacks have been amended to reduce the frequency of contact between crew and passengers. Henceforth, meals will be served in a lunch-box type of service as opposed to previously when meals and drinks were served on request.

The boarding process will be conducted in respect of safety measures against Covid-19, and it will be conducted in small groups, starting with tickets issued for seats at the back of the plane.

Director-General of Rwanda Biomedical Center, Dr. Sabin Nsanzimana last week told the media that Rwandair Crew has been given simulation drills of how to handle a case on board in the event of one.