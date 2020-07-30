Tanzania: Rukwa's Pccb to Arraign CCM Cadres

THE Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) in Rukwa Region said yesterday that it will soon arraign Ms Irene Ndyamkama and Ms Theresia Mzindakaya who were aspirants for Parliamentary Special Seats for allegedly spending over 6.7m/- in bribing the CCMs Women's Wing (UWT) members to elect them.

Equally, 13 people, among them seven members of UWT- CCM from Kalambo District will also be arraigned in connection to the said allegations.

Moreover, it was established that a number of people are believed to be used by the accused to give money to the CCM's UWT members in Nkasi and Kalambo Districts.

Ms Irene Ndyamkama is the daughter of the outgoing Special Seat MP for Katavi Region, Ms Anna Lupembe.

Ms Lupembe was declared victorious for Nsimbo Constituency in Katavi Region after scooping 335 votes for the MP seat, defeating by far the incumbent MP, Mr Philip Mbogo who managed 121 votes.

Equally, Mrs. Theresia Mzindakaya is the wife to veteran politician, Mr Chrisant Mzindakaya who served as MP for 45 years. She emerged third with 94 votes in the just ended CCM's primaries.

The PCCB Rukwa Regional Commander, Mr Hamza Mwenda told reporters that the two politicians were interrogated and that soon they will be arraigned.

He further revealed that the anticorruption watch dog in the region has recovered 6,764,000/- given to members of UWT- CCM.

Mr Mwenda further revealed that 6,160,000/-was provided by Irene to members of UWT- CCM in Kalambo District while 604,000/-was provided by Ms Mzindakaya to some people who were instructed to bribe members of UWT- CCM from Nkasi District.

"Let me start with the incident that occurred on July 21 this year, when PCCB officials arrested Irene Ndyamkama. The whole story started on July 20 this year, when a whistle blower tipped us that Irene was intending to bribe members of UWT- CCM from Kalambo District," he said.

He said the Good Samaritan informed PCCB officials that the members had gathered at the house of Ms Yusta Kajema in Singiwe village for the plan.

Mr Mwenda said: "After receiving the tip off, the PCCB officials swiftly rushed to the scene of incident at Singiwe village and arrested seven members of UWT-CCM at the house of Ms Kajema , at around 8:49 am. After searching the house, the officials arrested Ms Jenifa Ndyamkama who had money packed in a traveling bag in 20 envelopes, each containing 200,000/- in cash, to make a total of 5,200,000/-in cash. When she was grilled, Ms Ndyamukama admitted that Irene is the wife of her brother who sent her to distribute the cash to members of UWT."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance Corruption By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He added that the lady confessed to have given 30 members of UWT envelopes containing 200,000/- each on July 21 this year.

"She also testified that she was communicating through her phone to UWT Ward secretaries of Mkoe and Kasanga Wards whose phones numbers were given to her by Irene," added Mr Mwenda.

Moreover, the PCCB officers from Nkasi District have apprehended some people who were given money by Ms Mzindakaya to bribe members of UWT- CCM.

He named those who were arrested as Nkasi District Youth Wing Chairman, Mr Emanuel Robert and Michael Kasogela, the Secretary of the outgoing MP for Nkasi North Constituency, Ally Kessy.