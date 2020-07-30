Tanzania: Parents Warned Against Corporal Punishment

PARENTS are being urged to abandon corporal punishment in families because it harms children physically and psychologically, and does little to shape them.

In a press statement released and signed by the Tanzania Women Media Association (TAMWA) - Zanzibar Director Dr Mzuri Issa, the Civil Service Organization (CSO) said it was against corporate punishment and any humiliation of children.

Corporal punishment is when a parent or a person in authority uses physical force with the intention of causing pain for disciplinary purposes.

Corporal punishment of children usually includes smacking, slapping, spanking or beating with the hand or with some implement (like a stick or a belt).

It can also involve other forms like kicking, pinching or burning and stripping off of cloths from the victim, leaving him/her naked as a disciplinary measure.

"Teach children the difference between right and wrong, not to cause injury and shame to them. There is no need to inflict pain to discipline a child, because there are alternative ways of discipline which are much more effective," the release says.

TAMWA statement against corporate punishment which it regards as violation of human rights comes a few days after a local radio reported a women in Bububu-Kihinani area in the outskirts of Zanzibar city who humiliated her 14-year-old daughter by beating her and stripped her naked outside the house/ or street.

Members of the public reacted angrily on the news, describing the woman as a ruthless mother.

The action has prompted TAMWA to call on parents to end corporate punishment and nurture children or use alternative harmless disciplinary measures.