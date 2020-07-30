Malawi: Police Arrest DPP Security Elite Over Reign of Terror

29 July 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Malawi Police in the southern region have arrested the notorious 14 members of the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) called Super 16 blamed for atrocities against the then opposition MCP and UTM.

Police spokesperson in the southern region Ramsy Mushani has confirmed the arrest of the 14 who were always armed and led a shadow paramilitary wing of the party during its reign.

"Our officers from Luchenza have indeed arrested them on crimes of assault, theft and malicious damage.

"They will appear in court after we sort them out according to their crimes," said Mushani.

The suspected notorious DPP thugs are alleged to have torched the UTM vehicle in Mangochi and beat up severely rights activist Billy Mayaya in Blantyre.

