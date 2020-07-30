Zimbabwe: Borehole Drilling Target Surpassed

The District Development Fund (DDF) and Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) have already done twice the targeted resuscitation of boreholes, not only providing better water supplies, but also contributing significantly to the fight against Covid-19.

Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement Deputy Minister Vangelis Haritatos said last week that more than 1 800 boreholes had been worked on, with the original target being 900 for the whole year.

Deputy Minister Haritatos said the Government was concerned with the social welfare of its people and was working on making water available in both urban and rural areas.

"ZINWA is working in two provinces and DDF is working in the other eight and as a Ministry, that's pretty much what we are doing to assist our people with potable, safe and clean water," he said.

"As you know, we came out of two major droughts that are of great concern. So, we have expedited the drilling of the boreholes and am happy to announce that we are making great progress."

Deputy Minister Haritatos said Government was not only focusing on flushing and resuscitating old and non-functioning boreholes, but drilling of new ones as well.

"We have had tremendous support from the Treasury that has seen resuscitation of boreholes surpassing double the target of 900 boreholes this year so far," he said. "We, however, appeal for more support so that we purchase more rigs that are desperately needed."

Deputy Minister Haritatos challenged private players to come on board and help in the drilling of boreholes and help the Government in the fight against the spread of Covid-19.

In its efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus, the Government has prioritised drilling of new boreholes at centres used as quarantine and isolation centres that were facing water challenges, work that will benefit communities as these centres return to their original functions.