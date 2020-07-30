Zimbabwe: Borehole Drilling Target Surpassed

30 July 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Conrad Mupesa

The District Development Fund (DDF) and Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) have already done twice the targeted resuscitation of boreholes, not only providing better water supplies, but also contributing significantly to the fight against Covid-19.

Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement Deputy Minister Vangelis Haritatos said last week that more than 1 800 boreholes had been worked on, with the original target being 900 for the whole year.

Deputy Minister Haritatos said the Government was concerned with the social welfare of its people and was working on making water available in both urban and rural areas.

"ZINWA is working in two provinces and DDF is working in the other eight and as a Ministry, that's pretty much what we are doing to assist our people with potable, safe and clean water," he said.

"As you know, we came out of two major droughts that are of great concern. So, we have expedited the drilling of the boreholes and am happy to announce that we are making great progress."

Deputy Minister Haritatos said Government was not only focusing on flushing and resuscitating old and non-functioning boreholes, but drilling of new ones as well.

"We have had tremendous support from the Treasury that has seen resuscitation of boreholes surpassing double the target of 900 boreholes this year so far," he said. "We, however, appeal for more support so that we purchase more rigs that are desperately needed."

Deputy Minister Haritatos challenged private players to come on board and help in the drilling of boreholes and help the Government in the fight against the spread of Covid-19.

In its efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus, the Government has prioritised drilling of new boreholes at centres used as quarantine and isolation centres that were facing water challenges, work that will benefit communities as these centres return to their original functions.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
France, U.S. May Intervene As Mozambique Insurgency Intensifies
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
AfDB Chief Adesina Exonerated of All Wrongdoing by Panel Review

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.