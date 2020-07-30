Zimbabwe: Former PSL Boss Sambo Dies

30 July 2020
The Herald (Harare)

Former Premier Soccer League chief executive, Chris Sambo, has died.

Simeon Jamanda, a close ally of the ex-Blackpool boss, told The Herald that Sambo died in Harare last night.

"Sad news, Chris Sambo is no more," said Jamanda.

A close family relative, who did not want to be named, also confirmed the football administrator's death.

"Yes, it's true, Chris Sambo has passed on."

It was not immediately clear what led to his death.

Sambo has, of late, been a member of the Lifelong Footballers' Trust which has been heavily critical of the way domestic football is being administered.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
France, U.S. May Intervene As Mozambique Insurgency Intensifies
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Presidential Elections in Cote d'ivoire Taking a Dangerous Turn

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.