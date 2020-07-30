Zimbabwe: Former PSL Boss Sambo Dies

Former Premier Soccer League chief executive, Chris Sambo, has died.

Simeon Jamanda, a close ally of the ex-Blackpool boss, told The Herald that Sambo died in Harare last night.

"Sad news, Chris Sambo is no more," said Jamanda.

A close family relative, who did not want to be named, also confirmed the football administrator's death.

"Yes, it's true, Chris Sambo has passed on."

It was not immediately clear what led to his death.

Sambo has, of late, been a member of the Lifelong Footballers' Trust which has been heavily critical of the way domestic football is being administered.