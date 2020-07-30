Kenya: Levis Opiyo Pays Tribute to Ex-City Stars Coach

New Gor Mahia goalkeeper Levis Opiyo has played a glowing tribute to his immediate former coach at Nairobi City Stars, Sanjin Alagic.

Opiyo, who moved to reigning Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia last week, says the Serbian tactician has played a big role in his development.

"He is a very good coach and he knows how to handle players. A team has different personalities, but Sanjin is a man manager who knows how to handle all the different egos and characters. He brought about a calming effect in the dressing room and he is the main reason why the team performed well," Opiyo said.

"He is also a master tactician and he played a great role in helping me become a better goalkeeper. He is one of the best coaches I have worked under and I appreciate what he did for me during my time at the club," he added.

Opiyo has also played for Posta Rangers, Thika United, Western Stima and Mathare United.

He featured for the Slum Boys for just a season (2016/17), but says it was one of his best moments in the KPL.

"I had a very nice time at Mathare United. We had a good team and I enjoyed my football. I like playing with my feet despite being a goalkeeper and the players and coaches understood that and were very helpful," Opiyo said.

"The players too were very good and enjoyed playing possession football. I honestly enjoyed my time at the club," he added.

Here is an all-time favorite starting squad of the players he has played alongside.

Goalkeeper: Levis Opiyo

Defenders: Martin Ongori, David Owino, George Wise Owino and Joash Onyango

Midfielders: Peter Pinchez Opiyo, Kenneth Muguna, Bernard Ondiek and Anthony Muki Kimani

Strikers: Aziz Okaka and Davis Agesa

Coach: Sanjin Alegic