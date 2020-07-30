Kenya: Coast FKF Official Dismisses MCFA

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) South Coast chairman Gabriel Mghendi has dismissed the newly registered Mombasa County Football Association (MCFA) as a 'lobby' group.

He explained the elected officials at the Coast, and clubs, do not recognize this outfit which at best appears to be welfare or social group.

Mghendi, who is eyeing the FKF Coast regional National Executive Committee (NEC) representative post in the forthcoming federation elections, said the Mombasa County Football Association is aN illegal organization as it was not registered in accordance with the FKF constitution.

"Mombasa falls under my jurisdiction and I dismiss this group which is out to cause confusion and to just seek attention. I ask football stakeholders in the country to treat them with a pinch of salt as they are jokers with nothing to offer," he said.

Mghendi also referred to the officials who had formed the MCFA as election losers.

"Goshi Ally was suspended in 2017 by the federation's South Coast branch for participating in the unsanctioned Extreme Sports organized tournament but in the spirit of inclusivity was allowed to contest in the last FKF Mombasa county elections but still lost."

Sports Registrar Rose Wasike this week provisionally registered the MCFA and ordered the new body to conduct elections within three months.

She also tasked the association to review its constitution and ensure it is in line with the Kenyan constitution 2010, and Sports Act 2013.