Kenya: Renowned Kenyan Poet Abdalla Mwasimba Laid to Rest

29 July 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Juma Namlola

The Swahili literary world was yet again thrown into mourning Wednesday, following the death of legendary poet Abdalla Mwasimba aged 83.

His death occurred a few months after Ken Walibora, Abdalla Shamte and Euphrase Kezilihabi.

Mwasimba, who for close to 30 years revised Swahili poems for Taifa Leo, had been suffering from low blood pressure and diabetes.

His youngest son, Mwasimba Abdallah told the Nation that the poet died in his sleep at his granddaughter's residence in Kaloleni, Nairobi.

"He was diabetic and had low blood pressure for many years. Recently, he had been unwell until Monday when he was bedridden. He passed on at 4 am," said Mr Abdallah during burial at Kariokor Cemetery, in Nairobi.

People who knew him paid their condolences, describing the late poet as a 'man of people', teacher and mentor of many.

"You would never meet Mwasimba without a smile. He cracked jokes and knew how to deal with people of all calibre. He would teach people wherever they met, by asking them some riddles or reciting poems that had heavy messages," recalled veteran journalist Badi Muhsin, who first met the poet while working at the then Voice of Kenya (now KBC).

Because of his prowess in poetry, he was the pioneer radio poems reciter in independent Kenya. When Kenya became a republic in 1964, he composed a poem Mzungu Kuniita Bwana (Whiteman calling me sir). He was happy and thanked God for enabling Kenya get its independence the British colonialists could now respect blacks.

When Kenya faced its biggest alcoholism menace, Mwasimba composed a poem targeting the youth titled 'Nini faida ya pombe' (Why do people drink) and yet it causes hallucinations, accidents, fights and sometimes, bad behaviour.

He was awarded the Head of State Commendation (HSC) in 2015 for his role in popularising Kiswahili through poems, skits and plays. He was among Kiswahili scholars who coined many Kiswahili words during VoK days in a program that had Abdalla Baruwa, Jay Kitsao, Raya Timamy, John Habwe, and Clara Momanyi among others.

"Mzee was naturally talented. Although he did not have any tertiary education, he composed radio plays for VoK, discussed major Swahili issues with professors and taught journalists how to properly voice scripts," said Mr Muhsin.

In 2004, the late Mwasimba produced a Swahili program on QTV called 'Dunia Ina Mambo'.

He leaves behind two sons and a daughter, 24 grandchildren and several great grandchildren.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
France, U.S. May Intervene As Mozambique Insurgency Intensifies
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Presidential Elections in Cote d'ivoire Taking a Dangerous Turn

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.