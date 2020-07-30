Kenya: Harambee Stars Trialist Joins Bristol Rovers

Harambee Stars trialist Jonah Ayunga has joined English third-tier side Bristol Rovers on a two-year contract from non-league side Havant and Waterlooville.

Ayunga scored over 20 goals in all competitions and netted 17 times in 30 league games last season. He was on demand and Bristol expressed their delight at bagging their man.

"The club is delighted to announce the signing of striker Jonah Ayunga for an undisclosed fee." Bristol announced on their official portal on Wednesday.

Ayunga expressed his joy on joining Bristol Rovers.

Delighted to have joined @official_brfc - can't wait for the season to start! 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/XNvxb8jpAf

- Jonah Ayunga (@JonahAyunga) July 29, 2020

"I'm delighted to be here!" Ever since I heard about the potential of the move I've been excited to join. I have chats with Ben (Bristol Manager) and hearing the plan that he has for both me and the club and where he wants to go showed me that this is a good place to be," he said.

"We are delighted to bring Jonah to the Mem. Given the season he has just had there was interest from a number of EFL clubs and we are very pleased that we have managed to agree a deal that will see Jonah play here at Rovers," Rovers Manager Ben Garner said.

"He's another player that we have looked at extensively over a long period of time and we feel that the qualities he brings will enhance the squad we are assembling.

Jonah has had an outstanding season in front of goal and I've been really impressed by both his desire to join us and his hunger to improve.

"He's coming off the back of featuring in the National League play-offs for Havant and Waterlooville, so he's in good shape to join up immediately with the rest of the squad," he added.

The 23-year old forward has been called severally to Harambee Stars, but is yet to make his debut.

Ayunga is born to a Kenyan father and an English mother and is therefore eligible to play for Harambee Stars as he hasn't been capped at any level by England.