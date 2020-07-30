Kenya: Harambee Starlets Forward Joins German Side

Harambee Starlets forward Lilly Awuor has signed a two-year deal with German's Verbandsliga side Borussia Pankow.

"The next season will definitely be one for the books. My main objective in my new team is helping the team gain promotion to the next level through teamwork and leaving the rest to fate," Awuor told Nation Sport.

The 23-year-old had been featuring for Kenya Women's Premier League's side Spedag FC back in 2015 where they dominated the Zone B league.

The once star studded WPL club was painfully relegated to Division One during last season's 15-team contest after recording a draw in three matches, winning three others and losing 21.

Awuor, who previously tried out with Swedish topflight side Hammarby in a three month trial in 2018, is expected to leave for Germany once international flights at JKIA resume on August 1.

After leaving Spedag in 2016, she joined Tanzania's Kigoma Sisterz, where finished as stop scorer in her debut season netting four goals in five playoffs matches.

She will be the seventh Harambee Starlets player to complete a European move in the past seven months.

She follows in the footsteps of Annedy Kundu and Ruth Ingosi currently in Lakatamia FC in Cyprus, Esse Akida in Besiktas,Turkey and Vivian Corazone Odhiambo in Atletico Ouriense in Portugal.

Meanwhile, Mwanahalima "Dogo" Adam and Cynthia Shilwatso are still waiting to make their official moves to Sweden's Djugardens IF and Spain's Logrono FC respectively, once sports activities resume.