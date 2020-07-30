Kenya: Another Fire Breaks Out at Tsavo East Park

29 July 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Lucy Mkanyika

Tsavo East National Park is on fire again barely a week after a fourth inferno ravaged the western part of the park.

This is the fifth fire in three months to destroy the park.

Tsavo conservation area assistant director Robert Njue said officials are mobilising resources to put out the fire that originated in Taita village area in Voi.

Mr Njue said the cause of fresh fire is yet to be established.

"We will start investigation once we put out the fire. For now we are mobilising to immediately start putting out the fire," he said.

In the recent past, fire has destroyed over a thousand acres of vegetation in the Tsavo.

More to follow.

