Kenya: Drama as Entire Family is Picked Up for Isolation

There was drama at a city slum on Tuesday evening when health officials accompanied by police arrived to pick up a family believed to be infected with Covid-19.

The incident took place in Mukuru-Hazina slum in Starehe Sub-county.

Residents from Hazina, River Bank, Mukuru-Kayaba, Kisii, and Mukuru-Maasai flocked the scene to witness the incident.

South B Assistant County Commissioner Philiph Mbuvi said two ambulances and a police vehicle accompanied the family.

After the family was taken for isolation, officials disinfected their house and adjacent houses.