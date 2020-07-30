Malawi: MCP Storms Lhomwe Belt - Chief Chikumbu Pledges Support

29 July 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) officials on Tuesday stormed the lhomwe belt, to assure people to court them work with the government.

MCP is the major stakeholder in the ruling Tonse alliance.

MCP director of campaign Moses Kunkuyu and his team met chiefs in Mulanje and Chiradzulu, assuring them that the Lazarus Chakwera administration would foster development in the areas which are deemed the stronghold of the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

DPP was ousted from power during the June 23 presidential election.

"My message to the traditional leaders was simple; serve the government of the day and the government of the day is the Tonse alliance," he said.

Chief Chikumbu of Mulanje pledged to support the government.

"We work with the government of the day. This time it is Malawi Congress Party and we will support it," she said.

Some political analysts say the MCP organised the meetings to thwart any possible revolt when the state arrests former president and leader of DPP Peter Mutharika on various crimes including the cementgate.

