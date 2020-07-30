Malawi Govt to Re-Engage Khato Over Salima-Lilongwe Water Project - Tembo

29 July 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Government says it is opening discussions with Khato civils to re-engage it on the resumption of the K400 billion Salima-Lilongwe water supply project.

Minister of Forestry and Natural Resources Nancy Tembo said this Wednesday when she visited Lilongwe Water Board offices.

"We will initiate the discussions between the Lilongwe Water Board and Khato Civils. We need that project," she said.

She said there is high demand for water in the Capital City, saying only 83% of the residents have access to potable water.

The DPP-led government abruptly cancelled the contract in what Khato Civils owner Simbi Phiri said it was a politically motivated decision.

Simbi Phiri is one of the biggest financiers of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and the construction mogul conceded in an interview with Zodiak that he supported the party financially.

The project, if done, is expected to provide water to the city of Lilongwe via a 120- kilometre pipeline from Lake Malawi.

Khato Civils is on record to have said that it spent U$71.2 million of its money on the required processes precedent to commencing the project this far.

The firm's CEO, Mongezi Mnyani, said earlier that since their appointment, they have worked tirelessly to ensure that they meet all conditions prior to the contract.

"We have completed all the designs of the pipeline metre-by-metre from Salima to Kanengo and the construction drawings and plans have been accepted and approved by Lilongwe Water Board," he said.

The implementation of the project will require an investment of K400 billion and the Malawi Government was expected to participate in the financing of the project through LWB.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
France, U.S. May Intervene As Mozambique Insurgency Intensifies
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Presidential Elections in Cote d'ivoire Taking a Dangerous Turn

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.