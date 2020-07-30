Zimbabwe: MDC Alliance Supporter Assaulted, Dies After Demanding Food Aid - Party

30 July 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

A Plumtree-based MDC Alliance supporter reportedly died last Sunday after he was fatally assaulted by members of the local policing neighborhood watch committee for challenging the partisan distribution of food aid in the area.

The members have since been arrested and have appeared in court facing murder charges.

According to sources, Joseph Ndlovu last week Thursday questioned why he was being denied food aid and why the distribution was along political lines at Gwambe Village.

This did not go down well with members of the neighborhood watch committee members present who are believed to be Zanu PF sympathisers and were in charge of the registration process who went on to take turns to assault him.

Ndlovu is reported to have died from injuries sustained during the assault three days later.

The MDC Alliance Matabeleland South provincial chairperson Solani Moyo confirmed the incident.

"It pains us as a party that Ndlovu has died for daring to fight for his right to food aid. He has died for expressing his grievances over the unfair food distribution. He has died for raising his voice against the politicisation of food aid," said Moyo in an interview with NewZimbabwe.com.

Reports show Ndlovu was first admitted at the Plumtree district hospital before he was transferred to the United Bulawayo Hospital where he succumbed to the assault injuries.

Contacted for comment Matabeleland South police spokesperson Philisani Ndebele refused to comment saying the matter was now before the courts.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
France, U.S. May Intervene As Mozambique Insurgency Intensifies
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Presidential Elections in Cote d'ivoire Taking a Dangerous Turn

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.