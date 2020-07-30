Zimbabwe: Chinhoyi Trio Arrested in a Trap Selling Live Pangolin

30 July 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By James Muonwa

Three local men, who allegedly tried to sell a live pangolin, appeared in court here Tuesday facing charges of illegal possession of an endangered species.

The trio; Knowledge Mazivanhanga (40) of Hunyani Section, Rodney Simbarashe Sauti (29) of Chikonohono and Charles Zvauya (29) of Glynamel Farm, appeared before Chinhoyi magistrate Methel Mabika.

They were facing charges of contravening the Parks and Wildlife Act, which pertains to "keep, have in possession or sell or otherwise dispose of any live specially protected animal or the meat or trophy of such animals".

Zimbabwe Parks Authority (Zimparks) senior intelligence officer Emmanuel Ncube valued the pangolin at US$5 000.

The accused persons were granted $2 000 bail each and told to report to the police three times weekly, not to interfere with witnesses, and to reside at their given addresses.

The matter was deferred to August 5 for trial.

Circumstances of the matter are that on 25 July 2020, members of the Zimparks crack team got a tip-off to the effect that an individual was searching for a prospective buyer for a live pangolin.

Upon receiving the information, the Zimparks officials teamed up with detectives from the Chinhoyi CID Minerals, Flora and Fauna Unit and hatched a plan to trap the seller.

One of the Zimparks officers masqueraded as a prospective buyer and contacted Sauti. The two agreed to meet around at 2200 hours at Christos Shopping Centre in Chinhoyi where they would seal the deal.

At around 0300 hours the following morning, Mazivanhanga and Sauti arrived at Christos shops aboard a Toyota Axio, which was being driven by Mazivanhanga.

The planned trap by the law enforcement agents, which also involved the transfer of money, was executed leading to the trio's arrest.

Tinoziva Chipupure prosecuted in the matter.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
France, U.S. May Intervene As Mozambique Insurgency Intensifies
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Presidential Elections in Cote d'ivoire Taking a Dangerous Turn

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.