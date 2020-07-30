Zimbabwe: New Offices for ZGA

The Zimbabwe Golf Association have opened a new office where all golf affairs will be administered from..

In the past, ZGA used to co-ordinate their affairs at golf clubs such as Royal Harare and Chapman.

The Mufaro Chivonivoni-led executive have managed to secure offices at Country Club in Newlands, Harare.

"The move was necessitated by the need to ensure that we are more visible, and accessible, to our members, partners and stakeholders whom we deal with," said Chivonivoni.

"It, therefore, became absolutely necessary for us to have a fully functional office and we are hopeful this will add impetus to what we want to achieve as an Association."

The ZGA have also engaged Tirivashe Nheweyembwa as the administrative assistant to attend to all matters relating to the business of the association.

He was recruited on a full-time basis.

Nheweyembwa is no stranger to sports administration as he brings 14 years of experience and was recently with the Sports Commission.

"We are hopeful that he will be able to drive the vision that we have," said Chivonivoni.

"This move will allow the executive and board to focus more on policy, and long-term strategic plans of the association, with a view of increasing the number of golfers in the country."