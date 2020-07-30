Zimbabwe: New Offices for ZGA

30 July 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Takudzwa Chitsiga

The Zimbabwe Golf Association have opened a new office where all golf affairs will be administered from..

In the past, ZGA used to co-ordinate their affairs at golf clubs such as Royal Harare and Chapman.

The Mufaro Chivonivoni-led executive have managed to secure offices at Country Club in Newlands, Harare.

"The move was necessitated by the need to ensure that we are more visible, and accessible, to our members, partners and stakeholders whom we deal with," said Chivonivoni.

"It, therefore, became absolutely necessary for us to have a fully functional office and we are hopeful this will add impetus to what we want to achieve as an Association."

The ZGA have also engaged Tirivashe Nheweyembwa as the administrative assistant to attend to all matters relating to the business of the association.

He was recruited on a full-time basis.

Nheweyembwa is no stranger to sports administration as he brings 14 years of experience and was recently with the Sports Commission.

"We are hopeful that he will be able to drive the vision that we have," said Chivonivoni.

"This move will allow the executive and board to focus more on policy, and long-term strategic plans of the association, with a view of increasing the number of golfers in the country."

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
France, U.S. May Intervene As Mozambique Insurgency Intensifies
Zimbabwe Signs U.S.$3.5 Billion Deal to Compensate White Farmers

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.