Zimbabwe: Club Cheers Up Orphans

30 July 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Tadious Manyepo

Harare Basketball Association side, Vixens-Foxes, have donated various items, including food, to Gogo Onai Nhiwatiwa's orphanage in Mt Hampden.

Vixens play in the Women's league while Foxes are in the Men's A league.

The franchise are one of the biggest brands in local basketball circles.

And, on Saturday, they led from the front, donating items to the orphanage .

The orphanage houses over 75 children, under the care of Gogo Nhiwatiwa.

Vixens-Foxes manager, Nontobeko Makhafula, hailed her players who responded swiftly to the call for help.

"Vixen-Foxes Basketball Club is deeply rooted in having a brother/sister's back and we believe that what affects one, on and off the court, affects the rest," Makhafula said.

"In this regard, the world over is in great turmoil due to this Covid-19 pandemic and we saw it necessary to lessen the burden on Gogo's shoulders by helping in taking care of these children with the little we have.

"I would like to salute our players, and management, for being responsive on short notice.

"Seeing those children jovial, because they have clothes on their backs and food on the table, is great for us, as Vixen-Foxes Basketball family."

Foxes captain, Arthur Nhamburo, said his club believed in sharing.

"Gogo's (Nhiwatiwa) story is so touching. She is a rare breed, honestly. She deserves all the support and, as the Foxes captain, I am saying let's love one another," he said.

"The difficulties brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic have affected everyone and, for those underprivileged members of our society, the burden is multi-folded.

"This is the little we can do as a club."

The Harare basketball league is still on hold after it was suspended three months ago.

Harare City Hornets' men top the standings while their female counterparts lead the women's log.

Vixens are third in the women's marathon, on 26 points from 15 games, and are two points adrift of City Hornets who have played a game less.

Foxes, meanwhile, trail City Hornets by eight points with four games remaining.

