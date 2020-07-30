Zimbabwe: Govt Dispels Kazembe Accident Claims

30 July 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Idah Mhetu

The Home Affairs Ministry has rubbished as false, claims that minister Kazembe Kazembe was Wednesday involved in a car accident that had claimed the life of his driver.

In a statement, the ministry's spokesperson Francis Mupazviriho denied the claims and said Minister Kazembe was not involved in any car accident.

On Wednesday, the minister addressed a press conference in which he warned protesters of the Friday #31July demonstrations that State security agents would ruthlessly deal with them.

"There have been false social media reports purporting that the Honourable Minister, Kazembe Kazembe was earlier on involved in a traffic accident, which reportedly, claimed the life of his unnamed driver," read the statement.

"To the contrary, neither Minister Kazembe Kazembe, nor his driver were involved in any accident. The minister remains in good health and in high spirits, having discharged his routine duties."

The ministry also urged the public to dismiss the claims saying it was mischief on the part of those peddling the falsehoods.

"We urge the public to dismiss the falsehoods which, evidently border on pure mischief for ulterior motives."

