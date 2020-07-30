Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Working On Liquidating MDC Alliance - Biti

MDC Alliance has accused Zanu PF of using State machinery in its attempts to liquidate the opposition, party co-vice president Tendai Biti has claimed.

Addressing the media Wednesday, Biti also dismissed reports made by Zanu PF acting spokesperson Patrick Chinamasa who early this week labelled the MDC Alliance a terrorist organisation bent on destabilising the country.

"We are concerned about the attack on the general membership of our movement and general citizens," he said.

"We are concerned in particular at the concerted efforts to liquidate the MDC Alliance. We take great exception to the description of Alliance as a terrorist organisation by one ramshackle individual, unqualified to make that statement in the form of Patrick Chinamasa.

"We are a legitimate, constitutional organisation that many years ago in 1999 took the bold decision to achieve democratic change in Zimbabwe through peaceful democratic constitutional means."

Biti added; "Despite Zanu PF's seduction, despite Zanu PF's temptation, we have refused and resisted the common formula on the African continent of going into hills and call yourself a rebel movement.

"We have remained loyal to the principle of peaceful constitutional democratic change. If anything, it is Zanu PF itself which is a terrorist organisation. It is a terrorist organisation that abducts people and if you have any doubts about that, talk to Mrs. Itai Dzamara right now. She doesn't know where her husband is.

"Talk to Mrs. Patrick Ndabanyama right now where her husband, talk to Joanna Mamombe, talk to Netsai Marova, talk to Cecilia Chimbiri and they will provide you with evidence of the brutality and V11 forms the terrorist nature of Zanu PF.

"Talk to the family of Herbert Chitepo, talk to the family of Josiah Magama Tongogara, talk to the family of General (Solomon) Mujuru. They will bear witness of how a terrorist organisation Zanu PF is.

"Talk to other members of our party right now that are being hounded left right and centre as if there are common criminals.

"Where is Job Sikala right now, where is Gift Ostallos Siziba right now, where is Obey Sithole right now, where is Makomborero Haruzivishe right now? They are all in hiding, being hounded by a predatory Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa.

"But we will remain loyal to the value of peaceful transformation of our country. As we are speaking here this afternoon we are receiving reports of massive abductions that are taking place throughout the country."