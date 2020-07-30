Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Working On Liquidating MDC Alliance - Biti

New Zimbabwe
Opposition leader Tendai Biti (file photo).
30 July 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Robert Tapfumaneyi

MDC Alliance has accused Zanu PF of using State machinery in its attempts to liquidate the opposition, party co-vice president Tendai Biti has claimed.

Addressing the media Wednesday, Biti also dismissed reports made by Zanu PF acting spokesperson Patrick Chinamasa who early this week labelled the MDC Alliance a terrorist organisation bent on destabilising the country.

"We are concerned about the attack on the general membership of our movement and general citizens," he said.

"We are concerned in particular at the concerted efforts to liquidate the MDC Alliance. We take great exception to the description of Alliance as a terrorist organisation by one ramshackle individual, unqualified to make that statement in the form of Patrick Chinamasa.

"We are a legitimate, constitutional organisation that many years ago in 1999 took the bold decision to achieve democratic change in Zimbabwe through peaceful democratic constitutional means."

Biti added; "Despite Zanu PF's seduction, despite Zanu PF's temptation, we have refused and resisted the common formula on the African continent of going into hills and call yourself a rebel movement.

"We have remained loyal to the principle of peaceful constitutional democratic change. If anything, it is Zanu PF itself which is a terrorist organisation. It is a terrorist organisation that abducts people and if you have any doubts about that, talk to Mrs. Itai Dzamara right now. She doesn't know where her husband is.

"Talk to Mrs. Patrick Ndabanyama right now where her husband, talk to Joanna Mamombe, talk to Netsai Marova, talk to Cecilia Chimbiri and they will provide you with evidence of the brutality and V11 forms the terrorist nature of Zanu PF.

"Talk to the family of Herbert Chitepo, talk to the family of Josiah Magama Tongogara, talk to the family of General (Solomon) Mujuru. They will bear witness of how a terrorist organisation Zanu PF is.

"Talk to other members of our party right now that are being hounded left right and centre as if there are common criminals.

"Where is Job Sikala right now, where is Gift Ostallos Siziba right now, where is Obey Sithole right now, where is Makomborero Haruzivishe right now? They are all in hiding, being hounded by a predatory Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa.

"But we will remain loyal to the value of peaceful transformation of our country. As we are speaking here this afternoon we are receiving reports of massive abductions that are taking place throughout the country."

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Don't Miss
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
France, U.S. May Intervene As Mozambique Insurgency Intensifies
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Presidential Elections in Cote d'ivoire Taking a Dangerous Turn

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.