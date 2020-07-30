Tanzania: Questions As Petrol Price Rise Against the Norm

Dar es Salaam — Retail price for petrol has gone up a week before the official announcement without any official public communication from the regulatory authority.

The petrol price increased from Sh1,693 per litre announced on the first of July to a maximum of Sh1,837 in some petrol stations while that of diesel and kerosene remained unchanged.

A survey conducted by The Citizen in the commercial capital also established that some other petrol stations were still selling within the limit with others not selling at all.

Fuel prices are governed by rules of demand and supply but the Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority (Ewura) usually publishes cap prices on every first Wednesday of the Month.

The regulator could not immediately comment on the move but the association of fuel traders confirmed the increase which it said aimed at recovering some extra costs due to delayed offloading at the port.

More details to follow.

