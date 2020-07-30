Nigeria: ... As Police Urge Residents to Uphold Covid-19 Protocols

30 July 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abubakar Sadiq Isah

FCT Commissioner of Police Bala Ciroma has urged residents of the territory to adhere strictly to the COVID-19 protocols during the Friday prayer in mosques as they mark the Eid -el-Kabir.

Ciroma, who made the call during a press briefing at the command's headquarters in Abuja, yesterday, said it had made adequate preparation to ensure a hitch-free celebration.

He also assured the residents that in tandem with police commitment to protecting lives and property in the FCT, the command had deployed proactive crime detection and preventive measures across the territory.

According to him, the command has intensified efforts to provide FCT residents with quality service delivery that addresses security concerns, and implored the people to continue to partner with the command in its fight against crime and criminality.

The police commissioner further disclosed that the command arrested 24 suspects over various crimes across the territory, in which he said arms and other exhibits, including some house hold items, were recovered from the criminals.

