Angola: National Soccer Championship Draw Postponed Amid Covid-19 Case Increase

29 July 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The draw of National Football Championship (Girabola)2020/21 scheduled for Wednesday morning was postponed "sine die" due to the daily of covid-19 cases in the country, Angolan Football Federation has announced.

According to the FAF, the rescheduling of the draw date depends on an opinion of the multi-sector commission for the prevention of combat of covid-19 in the light of

biosafety and sports infrastructure prepared by the country's football governing body.

It is the second time this year the institution has postponed the Girabola draw, after having done so on the 8th of this same month, also due to the increase in positive cases.

At that time, the federation's document explained that the life would always come first, so all the guidelines given by health institution should have been observed.

The last edition of this competition was canceled due to the same situation, ahead of five days to go. At the time, the event was led by Petro de Luanda, with 54 points, against 51 of the 1st of August, in the second position, but with less than one game.

Girabola2020 / 21 is initially scheduled for next October, depending on the evolution of the situation.

Angola has 1,000 positive cases, 47 deaths, 687 active (15 in serious condition)

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Don't Miss
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
France, U.S. May Intervene As Mozambique Insurgency Intensifies
Presidential Elections in Cote d'ivoire Taking a Dangerous Turn
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.