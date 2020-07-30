Angola: National Soccer Championship Draw Postponed Amid Covid-19 Case Increase

Luanda — The draw of National Football Championship (Girabola)2020/21 scheduled for Wednesday morning was postponed "sine die" due to the daily of covid-19 cases in the country, Angolan Football Federation has announced.

According to the FAF, the rescheduling of the draw date depends on an opinion of the multi-sector commission for the prevention of combat of covid-19 in the light of

biosafety and sports infrastructure prepared by the country's football governing body.

It is the second time this year the institution has postponed the Girabola draw, after having done so on the 8th of this same month, also due to the increase in positive cases.

At that time, the federation's document explained that the life would always come first, so all the guidelines given by health institution should have been observed.

The last edition of this competition was canceled due to the same situation, ahead of five days to go. At the time, the event was led by Petro de Luanda, with 54 points, against 51 of the 1st of August, in the second position, but with less than one game.

Girabola2020 / 21 is initially scheduled for next October, depending on the evolution of the situation.

Angola has 1,000 positive cases, 47 deaths, 687 active (15 in serious condition)