Somalia: Goobjoog Editor Sentenced to Six Months in Prison

A court in the Somali capital Mogadishu has on Wednesday sentenced Goobjoog deputy director of Goobjoog Media Group who also doubles as Goobjoog News Editor Abdiaziz Ahmed Gurbiye to 6 months in prison for publishing a false report on Facebook.

Gurbiye was arrested on 14 April and was accused of a Facebook post he wrote on 13 April, which reportedly implied President Farmajo had taken a ventilator from a Covid-19 quarantine center in Mogadishu.

He was sentenced to 6 months in prison and a fine of 5 million Somali Shillings ($250)

"The court has sentenced six months in prison journalist Abdiaziz Ahmed Guriye and a fine of 5 million Somali shillings," noted the judge.

The judge also noted the defendant can appeal the case within 30 days.

According to the media advocacy group Somali Journalist Syndicate, the journalist was immediately transferred to Mogadishu central prison.