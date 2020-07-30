Somalia: Acting Prime Minister Tours Mogadishu Port

The acting prime minister of the federal republic of Somalia who is also the deputy prime minister has on Tuesday toured the Mogadishu port.

The acting prime minister Mahdi Mohamed Guleid was taken around by port authorities and was accompanied by officials.

The acting PM also held a meeting with the finance minister Abdirahman Duale Beyle and the port authorities.

He also warned the management and staff of the port against corruption.

His tour comes barely less than a week after the parliament ousted the previous Prime minister Kheire and president Farmajo named him for the position of the acting PM.

The port of Mogadishu was created as a modern port (called in Italian Porto di Mogadiscio) with magazines and docks in the late 1920s by the Italian government of Italian Somalia.

In 1930 a protective dike with breakwaters was made in front of the enlarged port, that was connected to the Somalia interior by a railway and even by a new "imperial road" (from Mogasdishu to Addis Abeba).

After incurring some damage during the civil war, the Federal Government of Somalia launched the Mogadishu Port Rehabilitation Project, an initiative to rebuild, develop and modernize the Port of Mogadishu.