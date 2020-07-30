Rwanda: Livestock Quarantine Lifted in Eastern Province

29 July 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Jean De Dieu Nsabimana

The Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Resources has lifted livestock movement ban after confirming that it has been 21 days without any new case of foot and mouth disease in the nine sectors of Kayonza, Kirehe and Gatsibo districts in Eastern Province.

The ban of movement of cattle, pigs, sheep and goats started on June 24 to control the spread of the disease identified in cattle in Kahi Cell, Gahini Sector, and in Kanyinya Cell, Ndego Sector, both in Kayonza District.

The sectors from and to which the livestock were not allowed to move were Gahini, Ndego, Mwiri and Murundi in Kayonza District, Nasho and Mpanga in Kirehe District, and, Kiziguro, Rwimbogo and Kabarore in Gatsibo District.

The lifting of the quarantine means that the milk, livestock and meat business is going to operate again in the areas which are among the largest producers of animal products in the country.

"Local leaders are asked to keep monitoring and encouraging farmers and the general public to report on time in case they identify or suspect symptoms of foot and mouth disease or any other unusual disease in livestock," a statement from the Ministry reads.

The quarantine was established by the law number 54/2008 of September 10, 2008 concerning preventive measures of contagious diseases in livestock in Rwanda.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
France, U.S. May Intervene As Mozambique Insurgency Intensifies
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Presidential Elections in Cote d'ivoire Taking a Dangerous Turn

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.