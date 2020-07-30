Rwanda: Livestock Quarantine Lifted in Eastern Province

The Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Resources has lifted livestock movement ban after confirming that it has been 21 days without any new case of foot and mouth disease in the nine sectors of Kayonza, Kirehe and Gatsibo districts in Eastern Province.

The ban of movement of cattle, pigs, sheep and goats started on June 24 to control the spread of the disease identified in cattle in Kahi Cell, Gahini Sector, and in Kanyinya Cell, Ndego Sector, both in Kayonza District.

The sectors from and to which the livestock were not allowed to move were Gahini, Ndego, Mwiri and Murundi in Kayonza District, Nasho and Mpanga in Kirehe District, and, Kiziguro, Rwimbogo and Kabarore in Gatsibo District.

The lifting of the quarantine means that the milk, livestock and meat business is going to operate again in the areas which are among the largest producers of animal products in the country.

"Local leaders are asked to keep monitoring and encouraging farmers and the general public to report on time in case they identify or suspect symptoms of foot and mouth disease or any other unusual disease in livestock," a statement from the Ministry reads.

The quarantine was established by the law number 54/2008 of September 10, 2008 concerning preventive measures of contagious diseases in livestock in Rwanda.