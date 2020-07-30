Rwanda: Mugisha Set to Link Up With His New French Side

Former Tour du Rwanda champion Samuel Mugisha is set to travel to France this Saturday, August 1, where he will be linking up with his new side Team LMP - La Roche Sur Yon.

The development was confirmed to Times Sport by the Rwanda Cycling Federation (Ferwacy) on Wednesday.

"If nothing changes, he (Mugisha) makes the trip this Saturday to join Team LMP."

Mugisha, 22, signed a one-year deal with LMP late 2019 and was initially due to join the team after this year's Tour du Rwanda in March but his travel was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic that globally disrupted international travel.

He is expected to make his debut for the French second division side on August 8.

Since his breakthrough 2016, Mugisha has been one of the most consistent riders on domestic scene. He holds the record for the youngest cyclist to win the Tour du Rwanda, which he registered in 2018 at the age of 20 years and 250 days.

With his Saturday's travel, Mugisha, who has been training with local side Ignite Benediction since last month, will not be part of the Rwandan contingent at the upcoming 93rd Road World Championships in Switzerland.

Prior to signing for LMP, the climbing sensation had been riding professionally with South African Italy-based Dimension Data for Qhubeka since 2016.

During his three-year stint with Dimension Data, Mugisha is best remembered for his 2018 stunning performance as he claimed the King of the Mountain (KOM) jersey at the 55th Giro Della Valle d'Aosta.