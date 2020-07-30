Rwanda: Kirasa Petitions Ferwafa Over Rayon Wage Claim

29 July 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

ALAIN Kirasa has lodged a complaint to Rwanda Football Federation (Ferwafa) against Rayon Sports for unpaid wages while he worked as the team's assistant coach last season.

The Burundi-born tactician is now with Gasogi United in the same capacity.

Kirasa, who was signed from SC Kiyovu at the start of the 2019/20 season, split with the Blues last month. It is reported that the latter owe him arrears amounting to Rwf1,350,000.

Rayon, nine-time champions of the Rwanda Premier League, also have similar cases to settle with former head coaches Ivan Minnaert, Javier Martinez Espinosa and Andre Casa Mbungo as well former skipper Eric 'Bakame' Ndayishimiye.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
France, U.S. May Intervene As Mozambique Insurgency Intensifies
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Presidential Elections in Cote d'ivoire Taking a Dangerous Turn

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.