Rwanda: Kirasa Petitions Ferwafa Over Rayon Wage Claim

ALAIN Kirasa has lodged a complaint to Rwanda Football Federation (Ferwafa) against Rayon Sports for unpaid wages while he worked as the team's assistant coach last season.

The Burundi-born tactician is now with Gasogi United in the same capacity.

Kirasa, who was signed from SC Kiyovu at the start of the 2019/20 season, split with the Blues last month. It is reported that the latter owe him arrears amounting to Rwf1,350,000.

Rayon, nine-time champions of the Rwanda Premier League, also have similar cases to settle with former head coaches Ivan Minnaert, Javier Martinez Espinosa and Andre Casa Mbungo as well former skipper Eric 'Bakame' Ndayishimiye.