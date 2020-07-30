Africa: Continent Nears 900,000 Confirmed Covid-19 Cases

Wearing protective face masks in public, washing hands with soap often, and practicing social distancing are all new behaviors and will require education and sensitization of the masses to ensure our health and safety. Since April, all citizens of Rwanda were required to adopt these critical new hygiene habits, and Gahaya Links has produced a training video to be used at the local district level to educate the public...

As of July 29, confirmed the Covid-19 case total from 55 African countries has reached 891,594.

Reported deaths in Africa have reached 18,864 and recoveries 540,903.

South Africa has the most reported cases - 471,123, with deaths numbering 7,497. Other most-affected countries include Egypt (93,356), Nigeria (42,208), Algeria (29,229), and Ghana (35,142).

The numbers are compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (world map) using statistics from the World Health Organization and other international institutions as well national and regional public health departments. For the latest totals, see the AllAfrica clickable map with per-country numbers.

Visit the AllAfrica Coronavirus section for more coverage from across the continent. Also see: Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, World Health Organization Africa and African Arguments.