Cameroon: Faits Divers - A Baby Drowned in Bepanda

29 July 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

The corpse of a four year old Boy whose name CT got as Raphaël was found on Saturday 25 of July after he is said to have drowned in a river in the Bapanda neighbourhood precisely at Pont Baho. According to sources, little Raphaël, was carried away by water after the heavy down pour on Thursday July 23 in Douala. They hold that Raphaël was playing with his elder brother in the compound, while playing he started chasing a butterfly which was heading towards the river. Concentrated on watching the direction of the butterfly, he fell into the river which immediately carried him away. His elder brother raised alarm for help. Before help could come the body of the minor had disappeared. Search continued till Saturday afternoon when the corpse was found.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
France, U.S. May Intervene As Mozambique Insurgency Intensifies
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Presidential Elections in Cote d'ivoire Taking a Dangerous Turn

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.