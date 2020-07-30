Cameroon: Faits Divers - A Baby Drowned in Bepanda

The corpse of a four year old Boy whose name CT got as Raphaël was found on Saturday 25 of July after he is said to have drowned in a river in the Bapanda neighbourhood precisely at Pont Baho. According to sources, little Raphaël, was carried away by water after the heavy down pour on Thursday July 23 in Douala. They hold that Raphaël was playing with his elder brother in the compound, while playing he started chasing a butterfly which was heading towards the river. Concentrated on watching the direction of the butterfly, he fell into the river which immediately carried him away. His elder brother raised alarm for help. Before help could come the body of the minor had disappeared. Search continued till Saturday afternoon when the corpse was found.