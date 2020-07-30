Cameroon: Female Parliamentarians of Cameroon - Network Adopts Action Plan, Budget

Making contacts with national and international bodies as well as government structures while promoting the participation of women in national life are the focal points of the network.

Member of the Network of Female Parliamentarians of Cameroon (REFEDEC), meeting on July 28, 2020 at the National Assembly in an executive bureau have examined and adopted an action plan and budget for August to December 2020 as well as that for 2021. The recently created network had deliberations unfolding under the moderation of its President, Hon Koa Mfegue Mbede in the presence of its honorary president Hon. Emilia Monjowa Lifaka.

Going by the adopted plan of action, focal points will be on making contacts with national and international bodies as well as government structures on behalf of REFEDEC, offering technical advice, accompanying REFEDEC in all internal and external activities which focus on promoting the participation of women in national life.

In her opening remark, Hon. Koa Mfegue Mbede highlighted some activities already organised by the parliamentary network which was create during the June 2020 ordinary session of parliament, noting their objective is making their impact felt during this 10th legislative period and beyond. While calling on personal and voluntary commitment for the growth of the network, she cited the network's active participation in a video conference organised by UNWOMEN on July 23, 2020 on the theme "Female leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic" and other platforms which the network is already making itself felt.

In the wake of the socio-political crisis in the North West and South West Regions, the security threats in the Northern part of Cameroon and the global health challenge faced by nations, Hon. Koa Mfegue said, the network will not remain indifferent to these situations which is negatively affecting the lives of the population. She noted that the executive bureau together with its members will continue working in synergy withy partners and finding new avenues of partnership in the domain of the promotion of women.

A minute of silence was respected in honour of Hon. Harouna Bougué Abodoulaye who died in a road accident on July 22, 2018 and Delphine Tsanga, former minister and member of the electoral board of Elections Cameron, who passed away on July 16, 2020.