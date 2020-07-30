Gambia: Tujereng League Final Slated for August 2

The 2020 Tujereng league championship is slated for August 2, at the Tujereng Football Field at 4.30pm.

The long-awaited final will feature Nema United against Young Jah Guide, described by many football enthusiasts in Tujereng and its satellite villages as a crunch clash.

Nema United defeated Arsenal 1-0 in the semi-final encounter to sail to the final while Young Jah Guide thrashed Queen Parks 3-1 in the other semi-final clash to navigate to the final.

Public Relation Officer of Tujereng Sports Development Committee (TSDC) Fabakary Marenah said eighteen teams registered for the league competition, adding that the tournament discovered a lot of talented footballers.