Gambia: Tujereng League Final Slated for August 2

29 July 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Gibba

The 2020 Tujereng league championship is slated for August 2, at the Tujereng Football Field at 4.30pm.

The long-awaited final will feature Nema United against Young Jah Guide, described by many football enthusiasts in Tujereng and its satellite villages as a crunch clash.

Nema United defeated Arsenal 1-0 in the semi-final encounter to sail to the final while Young Jah Guide thrashed Queen Parks 3-1 in the other semi-final clash to navigate to the final.

Public Relation Officer of Tujereng Sports Development Committee (TSDC) Fabakary Marenah said eighteen teams registered for the league competition, adding that the tournament discovered a lot of talented footballers.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
France, U.S. May Intervene As Mozambique Insurgency Intensifies
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Presidential Elections in Cote d'ivoire Taking a Dangerous Turn

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.