Gambian Players Continue to Excel in Italian Serie a

Gambian players plying their trades in the Italian Serie A continue to excel extremely-excellent with their respective clubs in the country's top flight league this season.

Prolific striker Musa Barrow has netted significant goals for Bologna since joining the club in January from Atalanta.

His compatriot Musa Juwara is also performing absolutely brilliant for Bologna this season.

Juwara was on target for Bologna in their 2-1 victory over Inter Milan last month.

Captain Omar Colley is also instrumental for Sampdoria this season.

Colley and his club are scuffling for survival in the Italian Serie A.

Meanwhile, youngster Ebrima Colley is doing well with Atalanta this season.

He scored imperative goals for Atalanta in their fight of playing UEFA Champions League next season.