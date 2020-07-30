Kenya: Harambee Stars Prospect Ayunga Joins English League One Side Bristol

29 July 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — Harambee Stars prospect Jonah Ayunga has joined English League One side Bristol Rovers on a two-year deal after leaving sixth tier side Havant and Waterlooville.

The 23-year old was in the books of Sutton for the 2018/19 season but spent three months on loan at Havant and Waterlooville, where a good spell of form saw him recalled early to Sutton.

The striker linked up with his former Sutton boss Paul Doswell when he made his move to Havant and Waterlooville permanent in the summer of 2019.

Ayunga struck 17 goals in the league last term, with the forward adding a further five in the cup competitions. Havant finished the regular season in 2nd place, with the striker ending the campaign as joint-top scorer in the division.

👀 A look at our new striker in action!#BristolRovers pic.twitter.com/aMuZGHMvMg- Bristol Rovers (@Official_BRFC) July 29, 2020

"Ever since I heard about the potential of the move I've been excited to join. I have chats with Ben Garner (coach) and hearing the plan that he has for both me and the club and where he wants to go showed me that this is a good place to be," Ayunga told the club's website after completing the move.

The tactician in turn stated; "Given the season he has just had there was interest from a number of EFL clubs and we are very pleased that we have managed to agree a deal that will see Jonah play here at Rovers.

"He's another player that we have looked at extensively over a long period of time and we feel that the qualities he brings will enhance the squad we are assembling."

Ayunga was first called up to the national team in 2016 when he had been in the books of English Premier League side Brighton with their Under-23 team.

He was part of the senior squad that played a friendly match against Uganda Cranes in Kampala. Last year, he was called up to the national Under-23 team by then coach Francis Kimanzi, but was an unused substitute in the Olympic qualification match against Mauritius.

