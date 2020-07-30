Nigeria: Gunmen Attack Borno Governor's Convoy

29 July 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Michael Olugbode

Maiduguri — Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum's convoy was attacked by terrorists enroute Baga, in the northern part of the troubled state Wednesday evening.

Our correspondent said the governor left the state capital, Maiduguri, on Monday to an undisclosed destination in the state to personally distribute palliatives to internally displaced persons in liberated local governments.

The governor left with a large convoy with the intention of giving palliatives to the IDPs so that they could celebrate the Eid-el-Kabir.

A security source told our correspondent that the governor's convoy ran into an ambush on Baga road on Wednesday's evening.

The source said: "Màsha Àllah. Glory be to God. Governor's Convoy intercepted gunmen along the Baga.

"Fortunately the convoy cleared them with two vigilante and a policeman wounded in the crossfire.

"The convoy has since returned to Monguno town to forestall any other attack on the dreadful road."

The information about the attack is still sketchy and the motive is unclear as of the time of filing this report.

All attempts to get confirmation from the government side was unsuccessful as the spokesman to the governor, Mallam Isa Gusau, and the Borno State Commissioner for Information, Alhaji Babakura Abba-Jatto, did not pick their calls or reply messages sent to their mobile phones.

