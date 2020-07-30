Sudan Among Youths' Advisory Group From (7) Countries in Field of Climate Change

The Secretary-General of the United Nations announced on Monday 27 July 2020 the formation of a youth advisory group consisting of seven persons from several countries including Sudan, Fiji, Moldova, the United States, France, Brazil, and India.

The Sudanese activist in the field of climate change, Professor Nisreen Al-Saiem, was chosen as the representative of the African continent in this distinguished group of youths' leaders, whose members range between 18-28 years old.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted in a press statement that these efforts come from an urgent desire of the Secretary-General of the UN to place young people in decision-making positions to face e climate change's crisis, as they present honorable models of leadership on the front lines to confront this crisis, while he believes that their voices deserve to be heard in the decision-making process.

The statement added that it is hoped that this group will contribute opinions, ideas and remedies aimed at alleviating the crisis within the framework of responding to the Corona pandemic, and the preparation for the climate summit scheduled for November 2021 in the city of Glasgow.

Professor Nisreen Al-Saiem, the Sudanese activist in the field of climate change, is one of the climate negotiators, and her talents are clearly visible in the framework of the relevant governmental conferences and forums.

Last year, she participated in the Youths' Climate Summit at the United Nations Headquarters in New York on the sidelines of works of the General Assembly No. 74.