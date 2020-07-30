Sudan Among Youths' Advisory Group From (7) Countries in Field of Climate Change

29 July 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

The Secretary-General of the United Nations announced on Monday 27 July 2020 the formation of a youth advisory group consisting of seven persons from several countries including Sudan, Fiji, Moldova, the United States, France, Brazil, and India.

The Sudanese activist in the field of climate change, Professor Nisreen Al-Saiem, was chosen as the representative of the African continent in this distinguished group of youths' leaders, whose members range between 18-28 years old.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted in a press statement that these efforts come from an urgent desire of the Secretary-General of the UN to place young people in decision-making positions to face e climate change's crisis, as they present honorable models of leadership on the front lines to confront this crisis, while he believes that their voices deserve to be heard in the decision-making process.

The statement added that it is hoped that this group will contribute opinions, ideas and remedies aimed at alleviating the crisis within the framework of responding to the Corona pandemic, and the preparation for the climate summit scheduled for November 2021 in the city of Glasgow.

Professor Nisreen Al-Saiem, the Sudanese activist in the field of climate change, is one of the climate negotiators, and her talents are clearly visible in the framework of the relevant governmental conferences and forums.

Last year, she participated in the Youths' Climate Summit at the United Nations Headquarters in New York on the sidelines of works of the General Assembly No. 74.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
France, U.S. May Intervene As Mozambique Insurgency Intensifies
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Presidential Elections in Cote d'ivoire Taking a Dangerous Turn

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.