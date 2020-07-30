Sudan: Al - Dabialo Briefs Arab and Neighboring Countries' Diplomats On Peace Process

Khartoum — The head of the Peace Commission, professor, Sulieman Al Dabialo has briefed the ambassadors of the Arab and neighboring countries on the progress and developments of the peace process, sponsored by the state of south Sudan, in juba forum, for achieving just and comprehensive peace in the Sudan.

In press statements yesterday evening, Al-Dabailo said noted that the ambassadors affirmed during the meeting their full support for the peace process and their stand with the track of achieving peace to bring about development and stability in Sudan.

The Head of the Peace Commission pointed out that the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Khartoum has announced that his country would host the Donors' Conference to support the peace process in Sudan on the 12th of next month through video conferencing.

He added that the meeting has reviewed all the threats that the Sudan face, besides the discussion of ways to enhance the partnership between Sudan and those countries and issues of common concern.