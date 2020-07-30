Sudan: Dr. Hamdouk Receives Sudanese National Party Delegation

Khartoum — Prime Minister Dr. Abdulla Hamdouk received, Wednesday, at his office, a delegation of the Suanese National Party leaderships chaired by Al-Tegani Siddig Kilani in the presence of the Cabinet Affairs Minister, Dr. Omar Mains and he Prime Minister's Advisor for Peace Affairs, Dr. Guma Kunda.

The meeting discussed the security stations in South Kordofan and the different reactions on he appointment of the Governors of the states, where, the party's leadership affirmed support to the government of the revolution and its readiness to contribute to realization of the social peace in coordination with the state's government.

The party stressed the necessity for the Wali commitment to set up a government team that reflects the diversity in the state, besides, the firm commitment for the program and the priorities of the revolution.

Dr. Hamdouk , expressed appreciation to the party's historical role and its importance in the transitional stage on national and state's level, promising to continue the dialogue to overcome the challenges facing the transitional period.