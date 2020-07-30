Sudan: Wali of South Darfur - I Will Treat All Parties and Ethnic Group, Equally.

Khartoum — The Wali (governor) of South Darfur State, Musa Mahdi has stated that he will treat all the parties and ethnic groups in the state, equally, stressing that he will remove all forms of empowerment in the state.

The Governor had issued a set of decisions preventing spending from the budget and celebration or reception funded by the state.

He pledged to restore the prestige of the state and solving the security problems, affirming his government ability to address all the issues in the state in cooperation with all the components of the state.