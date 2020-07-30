Gambia: Bulgarian Club Slap 120 Million Dalasis Price Tag On Ali Sowe

29 July 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Sulayman Bah

Clubs harbouring intention of prising away Gambian striker Ali Sowe must cough up no more than 120 million dalasis, says CSK Sofia.

Ali is one of the must scouted strikers in Bulgaria's premier league after notching in a combined thirteen league goals.

The Serrekunda-born's feats, considered impressive for a second-timer, couldn't fetch him the league's top scorer prize as he narrowly missed out on the gong by few goals.

CSK Sofia, his current employers, have had to fend off numerous suitors from top clubs including a hard-to-turn down proposal worth over 300,000,000 million dalasis from Egypt's Al Ahly.

Multiple-time African champions Ahly's offer came at a time CSK were immersed in the heart of the league as the race for the title hots up.

CSK turned their back on the tempting offer considering they had no immediate replacement for Ali Sowe should the Gambian make for the exit.

Currently, clubs in Turkey's Super Lig seems to be the sole moneybags willing to match the Bulgarian giants' valuation of the Scorpions' goal-getter.

However, they will be required to fork out over 120 million Gambian dalasi (2million euros) as the forward's price tag soar by the month.

Ali had played down speculation over his possible departure claiming he is focused on reveling in the then on-going season. However, now that the championship has ended, the former Gamtel FC goal assassin could be out on his way with Turkey, Foroyaa Sport understands, his preferred destination.

Ali had a deal with Sofia lasting until June 2022.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
France, U.S. May Intervene As Mozambique Insurgency Intensifies
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Presidential Elections in Cote d'ivoire Taking a Dangerous Turn

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.