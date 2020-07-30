Gambia: Pres. Barrow On Self-Isolation As VP Touray Test Positive of COVID-19

The Government Spokesperson, Ebrima Sankareh, has confirmed that the Vice President Dr. Isatou Touray has tested positive of the deadly coronaries (Covid-19) and as a result, Gambian President Adama Barrow has undergone immediate isolation.

"And subsequently those that are closer to the vice president are advised to self-isolate including the President Adama Barrow," Sankereh said.

Meanwhile, earlier on, the State House Facebook handle made the following statement:

"The Office of the President informs the public that Her Excellency, the Vice President, Dr. Isatou Touray, has been tested positive of COVID-19. Consequently, the President, Adama Barrow will be on self-isolation with immediate effect for two weeks.

"The public is reminded that the Coronavirus is real and exists in The Gambia. The public is advised to properly use face masks, maintain regular hand washing and social distancing in the fight against the virus. Stay at home and stay safe."