Gambia: Pres. Barrow On Self-Isolation As VP Touray Test Positive of COVID-19

29 July 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Momodou Jarju

The Government Spokesperson, Ebrima Sankareh, has confirmed that the Vice President Dr. Isatou Touray has tested positive of the deadly coronaries (Covid-19) and as a result, Gambian President Adama Barrow has undergone immediate isolation.

"And subsequently those that are closer to the vice president are advised to self-isolate including the President Adama Barrow," Sankereh said.

Meanwhile, earlier on, the State House Facebook handle made the following statement:

"The Office of the President informs the public that Her Excellency, the Vice President, Dr. Isatou Touray, has been tested positive of COVID-19. Consequently, the President, Adama Barrow will be on self-isolation with immediate effect for two weeks.

"The public is reminded that the Coronavirus is real and exists in The Gambia. The public is advised to properly use face masks, maintain regular hand washing and social distancing in the fight against the virus. Stay at home and stay safe."

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
France, U.S. May Intervene As Mozambique Insurgency Intensifies
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Presidential Elections in Cote d'ivoire Taking a Dangerous Turn

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.