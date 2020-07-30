Gambia: 90 million Dalasis Signing Modou Barrow Debuts for Korean Champions

Modou Barrow yesterday got his taste of South Korean football when he came off the bench for Jeonbuk Motors.

His side ended up running away with the spoils in a convincing 3-0 whacking.

It took goals from Han Ko-won, Lee Seung and Gustavo to condemn struggling Seoul as Motors close in on current league leaders Ulsan who thumped Sangj 5-1.

Barrow's decision to quit Reading comes after he ran down his loan deal with Turkish Super Lig outfit Denizlspor.

The Turkish club were umbraged with the Gambia international after he went AWOL insisting on staying with his family in The Gambia due to torrid coronavirus times early March this year.

Modou is in the books of Jeonbuk on a lucrative deal worth over 90 million Gambian dalasis.