Gambia: Serie A Newcomers Make Acquiring Ebrima Transfer Priority

29 July 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Sulayman Bah

Topping Crotone's next season priority list is acquiring the signing of Ebrima Colley to beef up for next season.

Crotone completed this season at second place in the Italian second division behind table-toppers Benevento.

Sides making the climb up forecast a tough life in the Serie A and see sanctioning new signings as way of bolstering to avoid a case of relegation flirtation or getting demoted after the first season.

Crotone are however operating on a stretch budget and having viewed overhauling the squad with new buys out of their means, they're exploring triggering some loans especially for players given limited playing time at established Serie A sides.

Reports monitored suggest Ebrima Colley's situation at Atalanta fits the latter project, making him a top priority.

Atalanta have been ushering some game time to the Gambian sensation recently giving suitors glimpse of what the 20-year-old would be presenting to the table should they sign him.

Parma of Gervinho were initially in the race to capture the attacking midfielder but that seems to have cooled off with Crotone now ahead of the queue of suitors, a source close to the player, tells Foroyaa Sport.

