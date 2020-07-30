Gambia: Over 90,000 Rams Arrive Ahead of Tobaski

Over 90,000 rams have arrived in the country ahead of the Muslim feast of Edul- Adha, locally known as 'Tobaski'.

This information was disclosed to the Gambia Radio and Television Service by the director general of the Gambia Livestock Marketing Agency, Dr. Demba Jallow.

The animals are meant to cater for the growing need for rams during the sacrificial religious feast.

Speaking on GRTS Radio during a programme dubbed 'Gambia This Morning', Dr. Jallow said the rams were secured by the Gambia Government and partners through the ministries of Agriculture and Trade. He said most of the rams are from Senegal, Mali and Mauritania. The GLMA boss noted that the imported rams will complement the local breed at a reasonable price in a bid to cater for Gambians. He further disclosed that the rams are sold at the Abuko and Brikama Livestock Markets, for as low as D5500. Jallow told GRTS that safety precautions were observed during the importation process of the animals that came to the country to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.