Gambia, Japan Sign Rural Water Supply Phase IV Project

The Department of Water Resources under the Ministry of Fisheries, Water Resources and National Assembly Matters in its drive to achieve universal and equitable access to safe and affordable drinking water has submitted a request to the government of Japan through Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to provide solar water supply facilities which promote the use of renewable energy for rural communities in The Gambia.

Following the Japanese project grant procedures, the government of Japan and the government of the Republic of The Gambia signed the Exchange of Notes and the Grant Agreement on Monday 27 July 2020 in Dakar, Senegal. The Gambian ambassador in Dakar, His Excellency Ebou Ndure signed the agreement on behalf of the government and the Japanese ambassador in-charge of The Gambia and based in Dakar, signed on behalf of the government of Japan.

The project goal is to improve water supply and sanitation environment, which is one of the basic human needs, and which meets the priority needs of the beneficiaries for improving the living environment. This goal is in line with the National Development Plan 2018-2021.

The estimated funding for the project is 770 million Gambian Dalasis (GMD 770,000,000.00) and is aimed at providing financial support for the construction and installation of 20 solar water supply facilities using boreholes as a water source for sustainable supply of safe and quality drinking water in rural areas. It is expected that over 50,000 of the rural population will benefit directly from this support.

The implementation period of the project is expected to be five (5) months for detail design, four (4) months for tendering and contract procedures, twenty-one (21) months for procurement and construction work.

The Ministry of Fisheries, Water Resources and National Assembly Matters would like to extend sincere appreciation to the Government of Japan through JICA for providing continued cooperation and support to both the Fisheries and Water Sectors. Similar sentiments of cooperation are extended to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Gambians Abroad and the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs.