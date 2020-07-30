Gambia: Trade Ministry Warns Business Community Against Price Hiking Trade Minister, Hon. Lamin Jobe

29 July 2020
The Point (Banjul)

The Ministry of Trade, Industry, Regional Integration and Employment has reminded the business community to avoid any anti-competitive practice including hoarding, price hiking and rationing as those are against the competition rules.

Given that we are in Tobaski feast period, the ministry encouraged the business community to step up efforts to ensure the continuous availability of essential commodities and be reasonable in pricing.

The Ministry said it will continue to monitor the developments in both the international and domestic market and will advise Government accordingly to take appropriate actions when necessary to ensure the availability and affordability of essential commodities.

Following the announcement by government of The Gambia on the lifting of the State of Public Emergency and its underlining regulations with the objective of minimising COVID-19 shock on poverty levels in the country and on the vulnerable farming population as well as youths operating in the informal sector, the Essential Commodities Emergency Powers Regulation 2020 which was enforced under the State of Public Emergency has also been lifted.

The associated regulated price schedule which aims at containing unreasonable price hikes during the pandemic has also been lifted.

In view of this the business community is informed to resume normal trading and business activities including export and re-export of essential commodities.

Furthermore, In line with the overall free market policy and free trading environment, the wholesale and retail prices of essential commodities will continue to be determined by the market, said the ministry.

The ministry also strongly advised the business community to follow and comply with the Ministry of Health and WHO COVID -19 guidelines and regulations in order to contain the spread of the virus.

By Samsideen Ceesay, Information Officer, MOTIE

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
France, U.S. May Intervene As Mozambique Insurgency Intensifies
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Presidential Elections in Cote d'ivoire Taking a Dangerous Turn

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.